Delaney Scott "Scott" Carpenter
1970 - 2020
Delaney "Scott" Carpenter, 49, of Troutman, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence after a battle with cancer.

He was born and attended school in Charlotte. Scott worked as agent support at Travel Leaders. He loved playing golf and spending time with Robin on the lake. He was the most kindhearted person who always put his family first.

Scott is the son of Ted Carpenter and the late Becky Carpenter. In addition to his father, he is survived by his children Cassie Carpenter and Caden Carpenter; his companion Robin Wenzel Blaney; siblings, Jeff Carpenter (Terri) and Christy Bjornson (Doug); and nieces and nephews Matthew Carpenter, Stephanie Toro (Cesar), Jordan Bjornson (Teri), Seth Bjornson and Logan Bjornson.

A visitation will be held from 5:00-6:30 PM on Thursday, July 9 at the Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow at 6:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Carpenter family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
