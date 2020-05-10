Delmar Robe Milam
1934 - 2020
Delmar Robe Milam, 85 of Charlotte died May 8, 2020. He was born in West Virginia on December 10, 1934 to the late Everette and Amy Milam. He served in the US Army for 6 years, stationed in Germany and Greenland. He retired as a supervisor from Florida Steel after 30 plus years of service.

Survivors include his wife Lois; son, Johnny and wife Gina of Kannapolis; daughter, Sheila Russell and husband Todd of Iron Station; and grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Erika and Dylan.

A memorial service will be held in West Virginia.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
