Delores Cooper Bright, 86 of Huntersville died April 30, 2019. She was born on December 6, 1932 in New Orleans, LA to the late Bert and Annie Cooper. She was preceded in death by her husband John, son J.T. and grandson Chandler.
Survivors include her sons, Steven of Stanfield and Randall of Stanfield; daughters, Karen Blood of Charlotte and Cathy Bright of Charlotte; brother, Bert; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Olde Knox Commons, 13825 Hunton Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday, May 3 in the chapel of James Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 2, 2019