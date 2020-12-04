1/1
Delores Rose Shelley Parker
1933 - 2020
August 15, 1933 - December 1, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Delores Rose Shelley Parker, 87, went home to be with Jesus December 1, 2020 at her daughter's home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mrs. Parker was born August 15, 1933, in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Richard and Maude Shelley. She was the wife of Bishop Walter Parker, homemaker raising five children, and also a musician and piano instructor. She is survived by two siblings, Richard Shelley and Jane Shelley; four daughters, Roselyn (Roy) Young, Patricia (Rich) Naylor, Trina (Wayne) Potter, Tami (Jay) Baker, and Walter (Stephanie) Parker, Jr. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be in Graniteville, South Carolina, at the Langley Church of God on December 5 at 11:00 a.m. The viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2020.
