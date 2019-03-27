Mrs. Delores Steward, 87 of Charlotte, passed away on March 20, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church. Visitation from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Beatties Ford Memorial Garden. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 27, 2019