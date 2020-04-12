Mrs. Deloris Moore Mullis, "Sue Mullis" Of Charlotte died Friday April 10th at Harris-Hospice located at Presbyterian Hospital-Main, Charlotte after a long battle with Cancer.
Sue was born in Charlotte on June 15, 1938 to the parents of Eva Mae and James Adell Moore. She graduated from Central High School in Charlotte in 1956. She worked for the A&P Grocery chain for many years and later for Industrial & Textile Supply Co. She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Charles Mullis.
Sue is survived by her two children, Charles "Andrew" Mullis and Tamara Sue Mullis, her sister Betty Allen, brother, Richard Moore, Sisters-in-Law, Beth Mullis and Joyce Mullis Alverson, and many nieces and nephews.
She was a very active member of the now closed, Cole Memorial United Methodist Church in Derita.
Burial will be on Monday, April 13th at Sunset Memory Gardens during a small private ceremony.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , or 1-800-227-2345. James Funeral Home is assisting the family, online at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2020