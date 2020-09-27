Demetrios Angelo Bakis, 86, passed peacefully in his home in Mooresville, NC on the 31st of August, 2020 after battling Kidney Disease. He came to America at age of 3 and lived in Marion, SC where the family had a restaurant one of the first of its kind featured on early USA highway maps. Later moving to Charlotte, NC, where he went to school and repeated the first grade, the first year to learn, the second year to teach his mother the English language. He was a 1952 graduate of Central High School, Charlotte. Upon graduation he went straight into the US Air Force and served 4 years during the Korean War Era flying the F86 Sabre. Later earning his bachelors in Business from UNC. Married with 2 children. While working for Van Ness at Cotswold Mall in Charlotte was approached with a position in Pharmaceuticals that would span 40+ years making him #1 out of 800 representatives and reaching Hall of Fame Status in his company. Remarried in 83' and later moved to Mooresville where he retired. In the later years he enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and evolve. He was an avid angler and fisherman and enjoyed traveling the world including visits to his hometown in Greece. He was preceded in death by his father, Angel Chris Bakis; his mother, Penelope Zormpala Bakis; his sister, Elizabeth Bakis Harakas, and an infant brother Chris. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Mooresville, NC two sons: Chris of Charlotte, NC and Jamie of Point Harbor, NC and two grandchildren: USAF Tsgt. Nick Bakis of Stanley, NC and Stephanie Bakis of Newton, NC and his sister, Frances Bakis Pistolis of Greenville, SC. The Funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 11:00 AM Friday, the 4th of September, 2020 Burial will follow with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery on Central Avenue in Charlotte, NC. The family would like to thank Lake Norman Medical Group's Dr. Aubrey Calhoun and his staff for all of the care and support during his illness with Kidney Disease. They also wish to thank Iredell Hospice and Palliative Care's Nurse Kyle Haynes, Dr. Catherine Carnes, and Nurse Robin Kline for all of their help, support, and kindness, to Jim, and the family during this very difficult time. In Lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that contributions be made to the Pew Renovation at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Charlotte, NC.