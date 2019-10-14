Dennis Allen Edwards, 70, passed away on October 12, 2019, at CMC after a courageous battle with leukemia. He leaves behind a brother, Ken Edwards, a sister, Jeanie Tomkins, nieces and nephews, as well as many loved ones. He will be reunited with his former family members who have gone before to prepare a place for him.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors who assisted Dennis with their kind care.
A celebration to honor Dennis will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to . Condolences for the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 14, 2019