Dennis Craven Davis, age 82, husband of Barbara Ray Davis, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in Mecklenburg County on September 8, 1937, he was a son of the late Lorene Nantz Davis and Lloyd Van Davis. Mr. Davis and his family lived in the Westchester Community in Charlotte for 42 years before moving to Kings Mountain in 2005. After serving in the US Marine Corps, he worked in roadway construction for 42 years for various companies before retiring from McWhirter Grading Company in 2002 after 16 years of service.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, Mr. Davis is survived by a daughter, Lori Davis Thornton and husband Dennis of Defuniak Springs, FL; two sons, Keith Davis and fiancee Serpil Wilson and children, Sarah and Alex, of Indian Land, SC, and Scott Davis and wife Patty and children, Austin and Tanner, of Kings Mountain. He was predeceased by a son, Donald Davis; his parents; and his grandparents.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.