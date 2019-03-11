Dennis Earl Harper 63, passed away on March 6, 2019, at CMC-Main/Atrium Health in Charlotte NC. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at South Tryon United Methodist Church 2516 South Tryon Street Charlotte NC 28203 Time: Visitation 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Funeral will follow at 12:30 PM.
The family is receiving friends at the home of his Daughter Roxanne Jackson 1456 Mandy Place Court Charlotte NC 28216.
Services for the Harper family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 Telephone:704-394-2722.
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 11, 2019