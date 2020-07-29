Dennis John Phillips, 67, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Thursday, April 23, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle against cancer.
A service to celebrate Dennis's life will be held on Friday, July 31 at 11 am at the following link: http://www.christchurchcharlotte.org/funeral-live-broadcast/
. Our friends' and families' health and safety is our number one priority, so we have made the difficult decision to limit the number of guests and offer a live broadcast of the funeral service.