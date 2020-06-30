Dennis Keith Davis CHARLOTTE - Dennis Keith Davis, age 57, passed away on June 25, 2020 at the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. Keith was born December 11, 1962 a native Charlottean and received a BA of Arts in Architecture and a BA of Architecture at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He worked at Omni-Architecture, Robert M Stafford, and Mactec Engineering where he began his specialization in building envelope design and engineering. He became a leader in this area of expertise and was awarded hundreds of local as well as prestigious national projects including the United States Naval Academy, the redesign of the Pentagon after the attack on September 11th, the National Institute of Health, and the Navy Observatory among others. He also worked at REI Engineers and formed the Keith Davis Group where he continued to expand these services. He was an active member of the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants, IIBEC, for 20+ years as a lecturer with ongoing speaking engage-ments and awarded "Outstanding Educator" by the organization. He also performed peer reviews for their IIBEC Interface Technical Journal. Most recently he has provided these services while employed at Rodgers Builders, a top SE regional construction company. Along with his Professional success, Keith was also a most devoted father to his children and provided the utmost of loyalty to his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Craven Davis, within the past two weeks as a result of the same virus, COVID-19; and brother, Donald Craven Davis. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Ray Davis; children, Sarah and Alex Davis, their mother, Stacy Davis; brother and wife, Scott and Patty Davis; sister and husband, Lori and Dennis Thorton of DeFuniak Springs, FL; nephews, Austin and Tanner Davis; life-long friends, Clifford Traylor and Chip Helms; and beloved fiancée, Serpil Wilson. Keith will sincerely be missed by his family and friends. No services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at https://covid19responsefund.org/en/
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.