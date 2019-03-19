Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Russell Mitchell. View Sign

Denny Mitchell died on Sunday, March 17, fittingly on St. Patrick's Day after nine years of Alzheimer's Disease. An avid golfer, he played until he couldn't. His last matches were at Greensboro Country Club and Grandfather Country Club.



He was a "Yankee" Tar Heel, a member of Sigma Chi, and awarded by the grail trophy as outstanding intramural athlete. At graduation, Denny was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. In September, he married the former Shannon Greene, who he met that spring in Charlotte at the Sigma Chi Sweetheart Dance.



Denny was a jet pilot and he trained fighter pilots. He started a business with himself and a part-time secretary and became one of the most successful Crown fork-lift dealers in the country. He was clever and funny, and loved to make people laugh. He was the hardest worker his children ever knew and he believed in doing the right thing. His children don't think he ever knew how cool he was. He loved his friends and would do anything for them. He could have a conversation with anybody. Denny was capable of jaw-dropping generosity as his children would attest.



Denny would have hated the last nine years. After all, there were lists to make and chores to do. He needed to be busy and his family would not be at all surprised if his last thoughts as he faded away was wandering if he had time to clean out the gutters.



We think of him on Sundays-playing golf and then coming home, mowing the lawn, trimming the bushes, and edging the driveway. Then he would mix a rum and coke, light up a Kent, grab the crossword, and go out to the patio. "Shannon, what's a seven letter for 'until we meet again?'" "Goodbye."



We love you Da. Shannon, Paige, Chris, Karen, Lindsay, Alan, Pat and Kim. At his request, no services are planned.





Denny Mitchell died on Sunday, March 17, fittingly on St. Patrick's Day after nine years of Alzheimer's Disease. An avid golfer, he played until he couldn't. His last matches were at Greensboro Country Club and Grandfather Country Club.He was a "Yankee" Tar Heel, a member of Sigma Chi, and awarded by the grail trophy as outstanding intramural athlete. At graduation, Denny was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. In September, he married the former Shannon Greene, who he met that spring in Charlotte at the Sigma Chi Sweetheart Dance.Denny was a jet pilot and he trained fighter pilots. He started a business with himself and a part-time secretary and became one of the most successful Crown fork-lift dealers in the country. He was clever and funny, and loved to make people laugh. He was the hardest worker his children ever knew and he believed in doing the right thing. His children don't think he ever knew how cool he was. He loved his friends and would do anything for them. He could have a conversation with anybody. Denny was capable of jaw-dropping generosity as his children would attest.Denny would have hated the last nine years. After all, there were lists to make and chores to do. He needed to be busy and his family would not be at all surprised if his last thoughts as he faded away was wandering if he had time to clean out the gutters.We think of him on Sundays-playing golf and then coming home, mowing the lawn, trimming the bushes, and edging the driveway. Then he would mix a rum and coke, light up a Kent, grab the crossword, and go out to the patio. "Shannon, what's a seven letter for 'until we meet again?'" "Goodbye."We love you Da. Shannon, Paige, Chris, Karen, Lindsay, Alan, Pat and Kim. At his request, no services are planned. Funeral Home Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service

10310-300 Feldfarm Lane

Charlotte , NC 28210

704-752-7710 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close