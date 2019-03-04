Deno James Kanos, 50, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Friday, the 1st of March 2019. He was born the 19th of August 1968 in Fayetteville, NC, one of three children to Vasiliki Hondros Kanos and the late James Dennis Kanos. The Kanos family will greet friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, the 5th of March 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The Trisagion and Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM in the Cathedral. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Deno is survived by his mother, Vasiliki Kanos; his three children: Victoria Constance Kanos, Katherine Elaine Kanos and Demitri Konstantinos Kanos; brother, Dennis James Kanos and wife, Collins and his sister, Maria Kay Kanos Phillips and husband, James. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Altar Fund in memory of Deno Kanos. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be sent by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com. May His Memory Be Eternal.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deno James Kanos.
Carl M Ellington Funeral Services
727 E MOREHEAD ST
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-334-6700
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 4, 2019