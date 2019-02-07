Derwin Algetta Gillespie CHARLOTTE - Derwin Algetta Gillespie (D.A.), (Daiwod), 57, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at his home in Charlotte, NC. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Long & Son Mortuary Services, 2312 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216. Service Time, 11:00 11:45. Visitation with the family, 11:45 12:00 Noon.
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 394-1111
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 7, 2019