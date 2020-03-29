Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deryll Walters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deryll Anthony Walters WEDDINGTON- Deryll Anthony Walters was born August 9, 1940 to Benjamin and Carrie Walters in McBee SC. He passed to a better place Thursday March 26, 2020. Deryll, known as Tony to his family, was raised on a peach farm and shared many stories of his life on that farm and running the back roads around McBee. He proudly served in the Air Force and then went on to have a long career in the telecommunications industry starting at Western Electric which eventually became Bellsouth. He loved the beach, Clemson and Panthers football and Nascar. He is survived by his loving daughter Lisa and granddaughter McKenzie along with his wife Mary and her children. He was pre-deceased by siblings John, Nolan, Clarice, Bernice, Maidra and Maxine. Special thanks to Dollie at Novant Hospice for her care.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020

