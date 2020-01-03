Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dexter Vernon Cline Sr.. View Sign Service Information Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 (864)-582-5455 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dexter Vernon Cline Sr., age 90, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was the youngest son of the late P. K. and Mary White Cline, born April 20, 1929 in Spartanburg, SC.



Vernon graduated from Spartanburg High School and Wofford College in



Spartanburg, SC. He was in the U. S. Army Reserves for 28 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He had a diversified business career including; Liberty Life Insurance Company, Celanese Corporation, NCNB (Bank of America), and retiring from Southern National Bank (now BB&T).



Vernon was an active member of SouthPark United Methodist Church, formally Sharon United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He was a member of the Official Board, Financial Committee, Chancel Choir, McWhorter Sunday School Class, Men's Prayer Group and Men's Bridge Club. He was also active in the Charlotte Kiwanis Club for 32 years along with membership in other business and professional organizations.



Survivors include his first wife, Constance F. Nodine; four children: Dexter Vernon Cline Jr., Jan Cline Evans, Diane Cline Aden, and Richard James Cline; three stepchildren; Rodney Marshall Lancaster, Jane Lancaster Hoffman, and David Patrick Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his second wife, June West Lancaster Cline in 2011.



Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a funeral celebrating Mr. Clines' life following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Sonny Holmes. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Also, a celebration of life service will be held in Charlotte, NC on January 18, 2020 with location to be determined.



Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Kyle Lancaster, Marshall Lancaster, Michael Aden, Ricky Evans, Chase Cline, Brett Cline and Alec Cline.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SouthPark United Methodist Church, Inc., PO Box 470943, Charlotte, NC 28247.



