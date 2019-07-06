D.F. Courson Jr. "Frank," passed away on July 2, 2019, in Salisbury, NC. at the age of 72.
Frank served his country in the United States Navy, and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Upon his honorable discharge, he began serving his community as a Police Officer for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. After his retirement from the PD, Frank continued his life of service by touching the hearts and minds of the community's youth through coaching year around in the Mint Hill Athletic Association recreational leagues before continuing on as a middle school, and high school coach at Northside Christian Academy of Charlotte. The edge on his passion for team sports never dulled especially in his love of all things baseball.
Frank is survived by his Ex-wife Carol, Daughter Lesley Harrelson, Son Jeremy, Sisters Penny Brisson, and Kitty Molina, Granddaughters Kaley, Gwyneth, and Charlotte.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 6, 2019