Dian Barlow Duncan, 76 of Charlotte, NC went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Dian is survived by her son, Brian (Wendy) Harkey, Her special daughter, Patricia(David) Wallace. Her grandchildren, Austin, Ryan and Alyssa Harkey and Mollie and Nicholas Fuller, and one great grandchild, Aidan Harkey. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, Mint Hill, NC on Friday March 27, 2020 at 11:00am. Gaskinservices.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 26, 2020