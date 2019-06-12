Diana Funderburk was born in Knoxville,Tn on February 10, 1952 to the late George W. Reeves and Mildred Hale. She died on June 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She preceded in death by her husband Adolphus Funderburk Sr. and two shivling. She is survived by her three loving children, and one younger sister. The funeral service to honor Diana Funderburk will be held on June 15, 2019 12 noon at New Vision Ministries. 6424 Old Mt. Holly Rd., Charlotte,NC 28208. Visitation will be held from 11-12. After service family will gathering st the home of Kenneth Funderburk at 6014 Patric Alan Ct Charlotte, NC 28216
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 12, 2019