Diane C. Bradley, 80, of Charlotte, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital.
Diane is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard E. "Dick" Bradley, and her children Jeffrey C. Bradley , Laurie Bradley Good and Stephanie C. Bradley three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter ;The family has decided there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations to the Dalmatian Rescue of Southwest Virginia or Samaritan's Purse. Online condolences may be addressed to carolinafuneral.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 8, 2019