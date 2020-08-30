Diane Elizabeth Bartlett, 82, of Charlotte, passed away on August 22, 2020. She was born in Louisville, KY on February 27, 1938 to W. J. R. Thomas Jr. and Harriette B. Thomas.
Diane graduated Lee Edwards High School in Asheville, NC in 1956 and continued her education with a year of secretarial training and a year of nursing training at Asheville-Biltmore College. She moved to Charlotte in 1963. Diane was an active member in the Charity League of Charlotte and the Charlotte Shag Club. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending many hours in her beautiful yard.
Diane was preceded in death by her first husband, Alan R. Simpson of Largo, FL, her second husband of 33 years, William Britt Bartlett of Charlotte, NC, her brother W. J. R Thomas III of Atlanta, GA, and later in life by her beloved Bill Bryant of Charlotte. She is survived by her daughter Sheri Simpson, her son Alan Simpson, and his wife Patty, two grandchildren Alexander Simpson and Ashley Simpson, all of Charlotte.
Diane lived guided by the words of her mother. "You have to earn your day. Always do something kind for someone else."
A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park on a later date.
Memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233-3549.
The family would like to thank her doctors and nurses and the amazing staff of the Harris Hospice Unit for their compassion and care.
