Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Hord Bechtold. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Hord Bechtold, 74, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on January 4, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Timmon and Aileen Hord. She graduated from Myers Park High School and attended Limestone College. She married Philip Bechtold on August 12, 1967, in Charlotte, NC. She was a homemaker, owned two cross stitch shops, and was a realtor. She was actively involved in her church and attended and taught Bible studies. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and decorator and had the gift of hospitality.



Diane is survived by her husband of 52 years, Philip Bechtold of Cornelius, NC; her three children, David Bechtold of Westlake, OH, Lisa Cobb and husband Roddy of Mooresville, NC, Melinda Trenta and husband Steve of Bay Village, OH; two sisters, Tereasa Baker and husband James of Mooresville, NC, Timmy Hord and husband Ed Krintz of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Joyce Hord of Lancaster, SC; and four grandchildren, William Trenta, Anna Grace Trenta, Mason Cobb, and Ella Cobb; as well as numerous nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother James Hord.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday, January 8 at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Dr. Huntersville, NC. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, January 9 at Harvest Community Church, 13301 Eastfield Rd. Huntersville, NC with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte.



The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at The Haven in Charlotte, NC and Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St. Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





Diane Hord Bechtold, 74, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on January 4, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Timmon and Aileen Hord. She graduated from Myers Park High School and attended Limestone College. She married Philip Bechtold on August 12, 1967, in Charlotte, NC. She was a homemaker, owned two cross stitch shops, and was a realtor. She was actively involved in her church and attended and taught Bible studies. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and decorator and had the gift of hospitality.Diane is survived by her husband of 52 years, Philip Bechtold of Cornelius, NC; her three children, David Bechtold of Westlake, OH, Lisa Cobb and husband Roddy of Mooresville, NC, Melinda Trenta and husband Steve of Bay Village, OH; two sisters, Tereasa Baker and husband James of Mooresville, NC, Timmy Hord and husband Ed Krintz of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Joyce Hord of Lancaster, SC; and four grandchildren, William Trenta, Anna Grace Trenta, Mason Cobb, and Ella Cobb; as well as numerous nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother James Hord.The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday, January 8 at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Dr. Huntersville, NC. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, January 9 at Harvest Community Church, 13301 Eastfield Rd. Huntersville, NC with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte.The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at The Haven in Charlotte, NC and Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St. Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close