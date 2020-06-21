Diane Pinner Vestal, 76, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Diane was born on September 3, 1943 to Brady and Helen Pinner.
Diane graduated from Concord High School and attended Meredith College. Her education led her to a career in finance and a thirty plus year career as an accountant with Celanese Corporation.
Diane was a member of Myers Park Methodist Church and Forest Hill Church. She was also a leading official of Mariners Wacche of Bricklanding and for many years loved participating in her Women's Club and Book Club.
She enjoyed reading, spending time with the people in her clubs, walks on the beach, and beach music. She especially loved her grandchildren and YaYas.
Diane is survived by her daughters, Kelly Elizabeth Brower and Paige Pinner Vestal; granddaughters, Brittani Nicole Malone and Brooke Elizabeth Edes; sister, Joette Pinner Tavernise; sister-in-law, Sara Vestal Purser; niece, Hunter Kellogg Fuerstman; and nephew, Brooks Milton Vestal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Shemwell Vestal Jr.; and parents, Brady and Helen Pinner.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Harry & Bryant. Interment will be private at a later date. Service times may change due to virus restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Heart Association or Dementia Society of America.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.