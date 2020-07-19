Dianne Hobbie Crosby passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Harvey and Evelyn Wilson of Charlotte, NC.
Dianne grew up in Charlotte and then travelled the US and Europe as wife of the late Captain Nicholas H. Hobbie, Jr. USAF, with whom she had two sons, Nick and Josh. After Captain Hobbie's death in service, Dianne raised their two sons in Charlotte and later met Richard A. Crosby, through the singles group at Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, where she was an active and dedicated lifetime member. Dianne and Richard married in 1982 and enjoyed travelling and time spent with family, until he passed away in 2001.
Dianne enjoyed the beach, lighthouses, spending time with her siblings, friends, luncheon group, church, and especially her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful caregiver to many.
Dianne is survived by her sons, Nick Hobbie and his wife, Ana and Josh Hobbie and his wife, Allyson; grandchildren, Erick, Carina, Javier, Heather, and Harrison. She is also survived by her twin siblings, Eddie Wilson and Marilyn Withrow; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her loving caregivers at NHC Place at the Trace, Caris Hospice, Cindy Neil, and LaDonna Potts for their support and compassionate care.
A memorial service will held in Charlotte, NC at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's research, Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, or Brook Hollow Baptist Church, Nashville, TN.
