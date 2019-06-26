Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc 1551 Kenneth Rd York , PA 17408 (717)-767-1551 Viewing 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc 1551 Kenneth Rd York , PA 17408 View Map Celebration of Life 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Living Water Community Church 206 Oakleigh Avenue Harrisburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dianne (Martin) Bowden, a native of Charlotte, NC, aged 74, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Providence Place of Dover. She was the wife of the late John Westley Bowden.



A public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA. A Celebration of Life tribute service will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Living Water Community Church, 206 Oakleigh Avenue, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.



Born October 1, 1944 in Charlotte, NC; a daughter of the late Virgil and Elizabeth (Martin) Hardy, she was a graduate of Second Ward High School in Charlotte and earned her Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Central Piedmont Community College. Dianne Bowden had worked as a police officer in Mecklenburg, NC and later worked for the US Postal Service, where she retired. She enjoyed bowling in several leagues, crocheting, and was active with the Gold Star Wives of America. She was also a past member of Friendship Baptist Church of Charlotte.



Dianne Bowden celebrated her Christian birthday on June 23, 2016 when she accepted Jesus as her personal savior and Lord. After her conversion, she regularly attended church at her retirement community and often designed the church's bulletins and programs by sketching drawings of birds and other outdoor scenery. She helped to care for her fellow residents by providing companionship and assisting them during mealtime.



Dianne Bowden is survived by her two daughters, Angela D. Bowden of Gainesville, FL, Rene Y. Bowden of Roanoke, VA; two sons, William D. Bowden of New Castle, PA, and Michael W. Bowden (married to Robin L.), of Dover, PA; five grandchildren, Wesley Brandenberg; Shaderra Bowden and Isaiah Washington; and Justin and Candace Bowden. She is also survived a host of other relatives including nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or



