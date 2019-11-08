Dianne Basinger, 70, died November 6, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1949 in Greenville, SC to Avanelle Morgan and the late Lionel Morgan. She worked as a school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tony. Survivors include her sons, Chris and wife Lauren of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Andrew of Raleigh, NC; siblings, Bob Morgan (Jayne), Denise Theiss (Ray) and Debbie Hudspeth (David) and 3 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, November 9 at Bethel Presbyterian Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church in Cornelius.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2019