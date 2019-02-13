Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dianne Webb Hull, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother passed away on Feb 8th, 2019. Born May 3rd, 1948 in Greenville, SC to Mrs. Ruth Webb and the late Charles Webb. She was a graduate of Erskine College and received her Master's of Business Administration from Queens University. She dedicated many years of her life in various administrative roles at both Myers Park Presbyterian Church and Sardis Presbyterian Church where she was the Business Administrator up until her retirement. Dianne is survived by her mother Ruth Webb, sister Susan McGinty, sons Turner (Rachel) Hull, Carter (Kristin) Hull and her grandchildren Davis, Aubrey, and Dawson Hull whom she loved dearly. Dianne was a smart, strong-willed woman who believed that anyone can achieve a goal they set in their life with hard work and determination. She loved to read, spend time in Blowing Rock or at the beach with her family, and she never missed her daily episode of Jeopardy.



A memorial service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 22nd in the sanctuary at Sardis Presbyterian Church (6100 Sardis Road Charlotte, NC 28270). Her family will receive friends in the church parlor before the service, between 10:00 - 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the American Liver Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at

4935 Monroe Road

Charlotte , NC 28205

