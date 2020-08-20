Pastor Dick Dallman died on August 8, 2020 from complications caused by the COVID virus. He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and graduated Wittenberg University in 1956 and Hamma School of Theology in 1960. It was during his pastoral internship at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Miamisburg, Ohio, that he met his wife Arlene who he affectionately called "Dearie". They were married 61 years.Dick Dallman was a beloved pastor with abundant grace, a vigorous faith, and caring, practical wisdom. He was an outstanding preacher. He could make complex theology and murky spiritual dilemmas easily and calmly understood. His three-point sermons were accessible and relevant; filled with humor and everyday applications.His ministry began at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Lawrenceburg, IN and continued at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, IN where he built a new sanctuary. In 1968, Pastor Dallman was called to Resurrection Lutheran Church in Franklin Park, IL where he and Dearie spent five years and made lasting friendships. The heart of his ministry was at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline, IL where he served for fifteen years, building a robust community, renovating the church complex, and ministering to those in his care. Pastor Dallman also served at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka, MN. After retiring, he served as interim pastor in Las Vegas, NV, Tucson, AZ, and then at two churches in Charlotte, NC; Christ and St. Luke's Lutheran churches. It was while serving as an interim pastor at Christ, that he and Dearie found their community of friends with whom they happily spent the last 22 years.Pastor Dallman was a leader in the wider Lutheran Church and local communities. He listed as his personal accomplishments or joys: serving on the Synod Councils in both IN/KY and IL, serving on the board of Lutheran Social Services, Ft. Wayne, IN, serving as the Chairman of the Board of Lutheran Hospital and as Chairman of the Lutheran Hospital Foundation Board in Moline. He also served on the board of Forsberg Homes, Augustana College and was the keynote speaker at the IllinoisSynod meeting, Chairman of the Transition Team to form the new Illinois Synod in 1987-88, and a member of the Board of Directors of Lutheran General Hospital in Chicago.He embraced life and lived it fully. He was a devoted husband and father, and reveled in time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was boisterously proud of his German heritage and, despite having left St. Louis in 1952, remained an ardent St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed traveling, planning travel, cooking, gardening, and bringing friends together to share a drink and a meal.In his notes for his funeral, he wrote, "That's it. Have fun, shed a tear or two, but know how much I loved all of you and how great my life has been. God's grace abounds!"Survivors include his wife, Arlene (Overholser) Dallman, daughter Mary Dallman Mann and her husband, Brian Mann of Maple Grove, MN, son, Stephen Dallman and his wife Lisa of Frontenac, MO, daughter Laura Dallman and her husband, Henry Wooster of Vienna, VA, ten grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.