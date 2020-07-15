1/1
Dixie Templin
Dixie Mae Peck Templin, 96, passed away July 13, 2020 in the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County. She was born in Dallas, Texas on April 21, 1924. Dixie was a talented prolific artist and loved to travel. She was a long-time member of Mulberry Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC.

Dixie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray, her granddaughter Paula Templin Allen and her great grandson Jeffrey Hardin. She is survived by three sons, Glenn Templin and wife Cindy, Jimmy Templin and wife Brenda, Gary Templin and wife Jackie, three grandchildren, Laurie Jimenez and husband Chris, Brad Templin and wife Traci, Cassie Loften, 11 Great Grandchildren, and 13 Great Great Grandchildren.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic there will be a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made in memory of Dixie to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or Mulberry Baptist Church, 6450 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
