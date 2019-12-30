Dolly "Pat" Murphy, Harrisburg, N.C., passed away December 25, 2019. She was 90 years old.
Born and raised in Washington, DC., Pat attended St. Luke's Nursing School in NY and had a successful career as a private duty and office nurse before working for Traveler's and AIG Insurance handling worker's compensation cases. She was an avid volunteer and social event organizer.
Survivors include two daughters, Diane (David) Robinson of Charlotte, N.C. and Brenda (Rick) Robinson of Harrisburg, NC.; five grandchildren, Kelly Painter, Peter (Christine) Robinson, John (Ashley) Robinson, Lindsay (Ernie) Roselle and Marie (Marcus Oxendine) Robinson; nine great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Kadence Robinson, Marcus Oxendine Jr.; Jack, Molly & Lena Painter, Addison and Aubrey Roselle and Camden Robinson. She is predeceased by her husband John M. Murphy, Jr, a granddaughter, Kristin Robinson, and six sisters.
The family will welcome visitors on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00-3:30 PM, followed by a service at 3:30 PM at Hartsell Funeral Home, 12115 University City Blvd, Harrisburg, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to American Red Cross (www.redcross.org/donate) or Bradford Preparatory School (www.bradfordprep.org).
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 30, 2019