Dolores Dean, "Dee" Foster (Todd), 91, formerly of Charlotte passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3rd, 2020, at The Addison of Lincolnton. She was born April 1, 1929 in Charlotte, to Baxter and Rachel (Dean) Todd. Dee graduated from Central High School in 1947. She worked as the Office Manager with Air-Vac-Inc alongside her husband, Bruce for thirty years.
Dee truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like chatting with friends and family while enjoying her swing in the backyard, camping and fishing with her family and enjoying her sweets like ice cream and birthday cakes. Dee loved to go shopping for clothes and jewelry. She was always so excited to bring home new pieces. Dee also loved lipstick and she always told her granddaughter, "Never leave home without a little color on your lips."
Dee loved animals, especially poodles. She raised and loved three poodles through the years. Their names were GiGi, DeeDee & Megan.
A beloved wife, mother of two sons, grandmother and friend who loved to travel, Dee took many bus trips with Christian Tours with her cousin, "Mott" and visited every state except Iowa and Alaska.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Baxter and Rachel Todd. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, James Bruce Foster; son, Dean Foster and his wife, Gail; son, Drew Foster and his wife, Wendy; two grandchildren, Jason Foster and Amber-Drew Foster Showers and two great grandchildren, Adalyn and Drew Showers.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by The Addison of Lincolnton over the last few years. They truly treated her like family. Words cannot express our appreciation for the care and compassion by Hospice of Lincoln County as well.
A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to New Covenant United Methodist Church, 14514 Lucia Riverbend Hwy, Mount Holly, NC 28120. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcewenfs.com
.