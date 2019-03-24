Dolores J. Andre (85) passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, March 26, 2019 from 7-9pm at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 12 noon. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. To view a full obituary or to leave expressions of sympathy, please visit www.McEwenFS.com.
|
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 334-6421
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 24, 2019