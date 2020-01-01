Age 91, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Facility.
At her request, no service will be held.
Dolores was born in Irvington, NJ to Paul and Beulah Krauss on April 24, 1928. She married Harry James Prussing on November 17, 1951 at The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark, NJ. She lived on Hawthorne Ave in Springfield, NJ from 1953-2006. She loved selling fine jewelry at A & S in the Short Hills Mall for about 20 years.
She is survived by her three boys: Keith (New Hope, Minnesota), Scott (San Diego, California) and Gregg (Charlotte, North Carolina). In addition to her three boys she leaves behind 5 grandchildren: James Prussing, Lauren Klitzsch, Steni Prussing, Benjamin Svenson-Prussing and Nicolas Svenson; 2 great-grandchildren: Carson and Annalise Klitzsch; and many nieces and nephews.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Beulah; her siblings Robert Krauss, Charles (Chuck) Krauss, Barbara Burkett; and her husband, Harry, whom she was married to for 61 years.
Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 1, 2020