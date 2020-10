Dolores was married to Harold O'Brien Beck for 55 years and mother to Steve, Rhonda and Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Vivian and brother Kenneth Liles. She is survived by her two sisters Helen and Faye, three children, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial is being held on October 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Life Church of Jesus Christ.



