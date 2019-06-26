Don Bullock, 90, of Charlotte passed away at his home, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
A native of Belmont, Mr. Bullock was born to the late Mamie and Coy Bullock on December 20, 1928. He graduated from Berryhill High School, Charlotte in 1951 and served in the US Army in 1949. Mr. Bullock retired from Western Electric after 35 years as Supervisor and worked weekends at Riverview Inn. He was an avid sports fan and his favorite teams were Duke Basketball, the Charlotte Hornets and the Carolina Panthers. In his spare time, Mr. Bullock was a Sudoku puzzle worker and enjoyed spending time with his four grandsons and great-grandson. Mr. Bullock was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years Louise Upchurch Bullock, his second wife of 26 years Mary Conder Bullock, brothers Lloyd and Charles Bullock.
Mr. Bullock is survived by one daughter Vicki Gathings; grandsons Rusty, Jeremy, Nick, Zack, great-grandson Aiden Gathings, who he called "his little alligator", brother Lyle Bullock, his beloved pet dog Dakota, three sisters-in-law and cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Noon, Saturday, June 29 in the chapel at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. A private interment will be held on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org or to Community Home Care and Hospice, 156 Corporate Blvd, Indian Trail, NC 28079.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 26, 2019