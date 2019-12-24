Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Burney Rice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Don Burney Rice, 79, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.



A Charlotte native, Don was born at Mercy Hospital on June 2, 1940, son of the late, Earl Bland Rice and Ethel Herron Rice.



Don was one of eleven children. He grew up on a farm and graduated from East Mecklenburg High School. Don worked for McKesson Robbins Wholesale Drug, and later as an accountant in the finance department for the City of Charlotte for thirty years.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by seven of his siblings; sisters, Mary, Mildred, Helen, and Doris, and brothers, Bland, Bill and Clyde.



Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Patricia; children, Kevin Rice and his wife, Debbie of Charlotte, NC, Sharon Elaine Dantzer and her husband, Rodney of Fountain Inn, SC and Kay Phillips and her husband, Dan; stepchildren, William Albert Floyd and Carl Fredrick Floyd; grandchildren, Brandon and his wife, Lyndsi, Corey and his wife, Emily, Shane and his wife, Whitney, Logan and her husband, Jeffery, Trevor and his wife, Alana, David, Ashley, Christian and Cameron; and siblings, Johnny, Wayne, and Lila.



A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8300 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or ALSAC/ , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Inc., 1613 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28207.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





