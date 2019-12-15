Don Myers (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC
28078
(704)-584-9004
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Lake Norman Lutheran Church
Denver, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Lake Norman Lutheran Church
Denver, NC
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery
Palatine, IL
View Map
Obituary
Mr. Don H. Myers, 80, of Denver, North Carolina passed away early Saturday, December 13th, 2019.

Don was born in Alabama but spent most of his life in Chicago, Illinois before moving to Hoffman Estates with his wife and three daughters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Rita Myers and moved to North Carolina after her passing in 2012. Don was an active member of the Lake Norman Lutheran Church and enjoyed golfing, bowling, boating, playing chess, and spending time with his family and friends.

Mr. Myers is survived by his children; Sue Ellen Totzke (Wade) of Denver, NC, Toni Simmons of Davis Junction, IL, Rita Walters (Bob) of Lake in the Hills, IL. His surviving grandchildren: Kristin Cutter (Randy), Amy Helms (Michael), Mishelle Zahn (Andy), Jennifer Oates, Jessica Harris (Troy), Michael Walters, Robin Green (Chris), and Joseph Simmons. His great-grandchildren are Delaney, Izaac, Alix, Payton, Peyton, Grace, Collin, Isabelle, Jayden, Jaxson, Averie, Charlotte, Hunter, and Ryan. Don is also survived by his significant other, Linda Reeves, of Denver, NC.

The funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, December 15th at Lake Norman Lutheran Church. There will be a viewing from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for friends and family at that same location. His final interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19th at St Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, IL.

James Funeral Home is assisting the family, online condolences may be made at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019
