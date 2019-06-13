Mr. Harrington, 74, passed away on June 11. He was born to Japard and Mary Harrington of Salisbury, NC. After graduating from Boyden High School, Don earned a degree from Gaston Tech before serving in the US Air Force. He then moved to Charlotte, NC where he married Elizabeth Carrington, and earned a degree in mechanical engineering from UNCC. He retired from Buckeye Fire Equipment in 2016.
Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth; son, Todd Harrington (Katie) and their two children; daughter, Caroline Owens (Michael) and their six children; brother, Japard "Junior" Harrington and sister, Mary Lou Paterson. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Herbert "Buck" Harrington.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10AM on June 15 at Sovereign Grace Presbyterian Church. This will be followed by a memorial service at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sovereign Grace Presbyterian 3326 Archdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 13, 2019