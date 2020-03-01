Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Anthony McGowan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





A native of and life-time resident of Charlotte, he attended the local public schools and spent his working career in the construction industry.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Ann and David McGowan. He is survived by his sisters, Jamie Ozment and Margaret Keeley and her husband, James; niece, Breanna Keeley; nephew, Mark Faron and his wife, Kerri Faron; uncles, Robert E. Babb and his wife, Peyton, James Babb and his wife, Mary Lou; and cousins, Michele Smith, Robert E. Babb, Jr., Laura Grace, Julie Babb, Patty Babb, James Babb III and Nancy Falls.



A private memorial service is being scheduled.



The family is grateful for the caring service he received from the doctors and nurses at the Levine Cancer Institute and the staff at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so at either of these two institutions or to the Charlotte Rescue Mission.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Donald Anthony McGowan, 58, passed away at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House Aldersgate on Friday, February 28, 2020 following a valiant four-month battle with throat cancer.

