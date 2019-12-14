Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Cruse Blankenship. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Pineville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Cruse Blankenship, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with our Lord on December 11, 2019.



Mr. Blankenship, 87, was born August 29, 1932 in Pineville to his father William F. Blankenship and mother Margaret H. Blankenship, who raised him along with his older brother Bill Blankenship (deceased). His immediate family were lifelong leaders in business, community, and church in their hometown. He was proud of his family's rich history and heritage in our region. His ancestors included Alexander Faris, a Revolutionary War patriot who is believed to have fought in the Battle of King's Mountain. Subsequent members of the Blankenship family were among the original settlers of York County, S.C. A notable scion was his grandfather, Stephen Pettus Blankenship, a Civil War veteran and survivor of Pickett's Charge in the Battle of Gettysburg.



Don was a graduate from the final class of Pineville High School, where he earned all county honors on the basketball court. Following his graduation from University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy, Mr. Blankenship proudly served our country as a Lt. JG aviator in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1957. He then went on to become a learned and compassionate Pharmacist for over 40 years, chosen by Eckerds Drug Store to be in a commercial aired nationwide. An avid outdoorsman, he loved volunteering his time with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 116 as Scout Master, on Appalachian Trail hikes and other adventures. A life-long member of Pineville United Methodist Church, he was a talented vocalist who enjoyed singing traditional hymns with the Mens' Chorus. Through beautiful artwork, he shared his love of the N.C. coast with many friends and family. His love of gardening led to a lush yard full of beautiful azaleas that was a sight to behold in the Spring. The family will also miss his innovative approach to manipulating the English vocabulary.



He spoke often and fondly of the privilege of 62 years of marriage to his wonderful wife, Betsy Rea Blankenship. Other survivors include his three children: Margaret Blankenship Harrelson (Calvin) of Weddington, N.C., Steve Whitfield Blankenship (Heidi) of Cary, N.C., and John Stowe Blankenship (Holly) of Wilmington, N.C.. He took great pride in his exceptional eight grandchildren: Mariah, Davis, Leland, Ben, Luke, Lillian, Andy, and Eli. His grandchildren called him a best friend and greatest cheerleader.



A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Pineville United Methodist Church on December 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.. A visitation will follow the memorial service. Private internment with military honors will be at Providence Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pineville United Methodist Church in Pineville, N.C.. The family would like to thank Waltonwood Providence for their exceptional care over the last 2 years. Condolences may be offered at

