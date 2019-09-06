Donald Cyril Jessep, Jr. passed away on 9/2/2019 after a brief illness. He was born 6/9/1938 to the late Donald C. Jessep and Ruby Jessep of Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by his wife Mary Jane Jessep, sister Judith Jessep of Pittsburgh, nephews: Michael G. Jones, Ronald J. Jones and Thomas M. Jones and beloved dogs Baxter and Buckley.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org.
Arrangements are by McEwen Mint Hill Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 6, 2019