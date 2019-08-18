Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Farquharson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald James "Jamie" Farquharson BRADENTON, FL - Jamie Farquharson, 73, died on March 15, 2019 from cancer. He was at home in Bradenton, Florida. An "old soul" and accomplished entrepreneur, Jamie was a kind, generous and spiritual person. Jamie was born in Washington, D.C. but grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. At East Mecklenburg High School, he managed and was the lead singer for the Caravelles, an R&B band that opened for many top-name groups in the Carolinas. That was just the first of his entrepreneurial exploits. At Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was an above average student and a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He served as the president of the Interfraternity Council, booking talent to come to the campus. After college, he worked in residential real estate in both North Carolina and Florida. In the mid-1970s, Jamie moved west, first to Dallas, then to San Antonio. It was there that he met his future business partner, allowing him to fulfill his lifelong dream of owning a restaurant. Together, they opened The Bubble Room in Captiva Island, Florida. It was an immediate success, known statewide for its fine cuisine and unique atmosphere. Jamie's artistic talents were evident in the unique décorantiques, toys, trains, and colorful bubble lightsand the good food on the menu. A second location was opened in Maitland prior to the business being sold. His last restaurant was Beaks Old Florida Grill in St. Petersburg. Jamie was known for his intellect, his humor and his active mind. He loved nothing more than spinning 45s from the old days, and the lyrics to his beloved "beach music" were always on his lips as he worked his magic in the kitchen. Jamie is survived by his son, Duke Farquharson; his sister, Ann Smith; and many loving nieces and nephews. We will celebrate Jamie's life Saturday, October 5, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Vinoy Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida hosted by Whit Payne (contact him at

