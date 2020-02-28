Donald "Donnie" Fletcher Swing, Sr. 82 of Denver died February 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 24, 1938 in Forsythe County to the late Fletcher Hampton Swing and Vada West Swing. Don served 4 years in the US Air Force and 37 years with the FAA.
He is survived by his wife Hilda Bost Swing; sons, Donald Swing, Jr. of Smith Station, AL and John Hampton Swing of Hudson, NC; daughter, Liddy LeGrand and husband Stuart of Shelby, NC; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive Lincolnton, NC 28092.
The family would like to offer special thanks to his wonderful hospice team including, Cyndi Jo, Lindsey, Delbert and April.
A private service was held for Mr. Swing.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2020