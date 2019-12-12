Donald Fred Dysart

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC
28208
(704)-395-0055
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
Donald Fred Dysart, age 74, widower of the late Patricia Dysart, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Born in Lincolnton, he was a son of the late Paul Revere "Bud" Dysart and Armelia Brackett Dysart. Mr. Dysart was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran having been awarded two Purple Hearts. He was retired from Suburban Propane and was a member of Westview Baptist Church.

Mr. Dysart is survived by a daughter, Donna Burns; two sons, Donnie Dysart and Shane McCorkle; nine grandchildren, Alicia Fingerle, Robbie Simmons, Taylor Dysart, Taran Dysart, Corey Dysart, Matthew McCorkle, Devyn McCorkle, Austin McCorkle, and Liam McCorkle; and three great grandchildren, Christopher Fingerle, Breydon Fingerle, and Kenna Fingerle.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 12, 2019
