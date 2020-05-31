On May 28, 2020, Dr. Donald G. Hall passed away at the age of 81 after a valiant fight with Parkinson's Disease. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends.
Dr. Hall was born on January 6, 1939 to Drew and Mellie Hall in Marianna, FL. After a humble upbringing in Blountstown, FL, he found a strong calling to serve others. This calling led him to study medicine at the University of Florida where he earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees. After an internship at Union Memorial in Baltimore, MD, he voluntarily enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam, earning a Silver Star and three Bronze Stars. While deployed, he bravely treated soldiers on the front lines and created programs to care for people in the local village. He returned home and completed his training in cardiology at the University of Tennessee. After moving to Charlotte, NC in the early 1970s, he joined the prestigious Sanger Clinic. He treated his patients not only with intelligence and precision, but with warmth and compassion.
Dr. Hall had a passion for sports, especially baseball and the Carolina Panthers. He loved woodworking and spending time in nature. He was known for his determination, humility, and kind spirit. His warmth, intelligence, and heart lives on in his children who have also committed their lives in service to others.
Dr. Hall was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline. He is survived by his children, Leslie Canale, Melissa Hall, Gammon (Rebecca) Hall, and Joshua (Lauren) Hall, and three grandchildren, Joseph Canale, Sara Canale, and Rosemary Hall. After giving so much light and love to all he encountered, he now basks in the light of all love, hand in hand, with his beloved, Caroline.
Due to current circumstances, services will be postponed until a time when we can all gather peacefully and joyfully.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate)
or Doctors Without Borders (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org)
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Dr. Hall was born on January 6, 1939 to Drew and Mellie Hall in Marianna, FL. After a humble upbringing in Blountstown, FL, he found a strong calling to serve others. This calling led him to study medicine at the University of Florida where he earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees. After an internship at Union Memorial in Baltimore, MD, he voluntarily enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam, earning a Silver Star and three Bronze Stars. While deployed, he bravely treated soldiers on the front lines and created programs to care for people in the local village. He returned home and completed his training in cardiology at the University of Tennessee. After moving to Charlotte, NC in the early 1970s, he joined the prestigious Sanger Clinic. He treated his patients not only with intelligence and precision, but with warmth and compassion.
Dr. Hall had a passion for sports, especially baseball and the Carolina Panthers. He loved woodworking and spending time in nature. He was known for his determination, humility, and kind spirit. His warmth, intelligence, and heart lives on in his children who have also committed their lives in service to others.
Dr. Hall was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline. He is survived by his children, Leslie Canale, Melissa Hall, Gammon (Rebecca) Hall, and Joshua (Lauren) Hall, and three grandchildren, Joseph Canale, Sara Canale, and Rosemary Hall. After giving so much light and love to all he encountered, he now basks in the light of all love, hand in hand, with his beloved, Caroline.
Due to current circumstances, services will be postponed until a time when we can all gather peacefully and joyfully.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate)
or Doctors Without Borders (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org)
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.