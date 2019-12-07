Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald G. Young. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Christ Church ARP Denver , NC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Christ Church ARP Denver , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald G. Young, 90, of Charlotte, formerly of Detroit, died December 5, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1929 in Detroit, MI to the late Joseph and Mildred Young. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria.



He was a faithful husband to Gloria for 57 years and cared for her in her last years. He was a wonderful father and grandfather always showing love and generosity to his family. He brought us all great joy by modeling a love for life. His greatest pleasure was giving us memories: a 3 month family road trip to Alaska in 1968, a family golf trip to Scotland, the cottage, Copperleaf, and dinners at Mortons with grandchildren. He was a Detroit fireman and then entrepreneur. He started his own financial firm and never fully retired. He was the epitome of patience and kindness. We treasure his example of living life fully and loving family.



Survivors include his sons, Glen Young (Tricia) of Troy, MI and Steve Young (Meaghan) of Grosse Point, MI; daughters, Lori Lawing (Morrie) of Maiden, NC and Kim Young of Charlotte; grandchildren, Courtney, Nathan, Catherine, Nadine, Paul, Ann Marie, Charles and Joel; and great-grandson, Micah.



A funeral service will be held at 3pm Sunday, December 8 at Christ Church ARP, Denver, NC. Visitation will be 2-3 PM prior. The committal will be private at Northlake Memorial Gardens.



Memorials may be made to Christ Church ARP.



www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com





