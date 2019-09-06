Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Glenn Bouldin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Glenn Bouldin, age 81, was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on September 2, 2019, in Matthews, North Carolina. Don was born on May 5, 1938, in Paul's Valley, Oklahoma, to the late Richard Graves Bouldin and Mabel Bell Bouldin. He attended Waco High School in Waco, Texas, where he served as captain of his baseball team and senior class president. Following high school, Don attended Baylor University where he graduated with a BA degree in both History and English, as well as a Masters in History. At the age of 18, Don accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and felt God calling him into ministry. He went on to receive a Masters of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological seminary, as well as a Doctorate of Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. In 1961, Don married Dwain Horsley Bouldin and the two of them began a lifelong ministry together, serving in many churches across the south.



Above everything, Don's life was marked by his integrity and his love of the Lord. He was a gifted pastor, teacher, and counselor. He loved people and had the unique ability of being a strong and organized leader with a kind, gentle demeanor and a winsome smile. He was a great storyteller with a keen sense of humor. He loved his family and he loved life. He enjoyed Baylor football, a good bookstore, Texas chili, and strawberry ice cream with Snickers on top. He was a listener, an advisor, and an encourager. He left an indelible legacy on the lives of so many and he will be greatly missed.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dwain Horsley Bouldin. He is survived by his sister, Francine Bouldin Lanier of Frisco, Texas, his daughter, Betsy (Steve) Maddox of Charlotte, North Carolina; sons Blake (Angie) Bouldin of Indian Trail, North Carolina, and Brent (Britney) Bouldin of Garrett Park, Maryland; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Carmel Baptist Church.

