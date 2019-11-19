Donald Harrison Caldwell, Jr. passed away in his home in the early hours of Friday, November 15, 2019. He was 60 years old.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21st from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the Caldwell residence.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22nd at 2 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 507 South Tryon St. Reception in Biss Hall to follow. Parking for the service is in The Green Garage off of South Tyron and South College streets.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hinds Feet Farm, P.O. Box 2842, Huntersville, NC 28070; and the Russ Guerin Beyond Limits Program at the Harris YMCA, Attn: Rick Dunlap, 5900 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.
For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 19, 2019