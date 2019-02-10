Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Hallowell "Don" Jones. View Sign

Donald Hallowell Jones , 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the Stewart Health Center at The Cypress of Charlotte. He was known for his enthusiasm for life and love of singing.



Don was born on September 2, 1925 to Earl H. and Minnie B. Jones in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. He attended Drexel University before entering the U.S. Navy where he served on a mine sweeper in the Pacific during the later years of World War II. Following the end of the war, Don returned to college at Georgia Tech where he graduated in 1947. He took great pride in Tech and was a loyal and enthusiastic alumnus.



Following graduation, Don returned to the Philadelphia area and worked from 1947 - 1955 for Milton Roy and Company. In 1955 he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where he joined the partnership of Brown and Morrison and spent the remainder of his career there as a sales engineer covering North and South Carolina. He retired in 2000.



Don was a life-long Presbyterian and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He served as a deacon and an elder.



Don's father, Earl, was a pianist and played and sang every night after dinner. Thus, Don developed a great love of singing and remembered all of the lyrics of a large variety of songs including the fight songs of all the major universities. He serenaded the dining room at the Stewart Center until the end of his life. Don played sports throughout his school years and loved participating in and watching all kinds of athletics, particularly his beloved Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.



Don is survived by his wife Ann Wright Jones; daughter, Donna Dean of Darien, CT, son, Gary Jones and his wife, Mary Lynn of Bend, OR, and daughter, Rebecca Parmer and her husband, Curtis of Greensboro, NC; stepson, William Wright and his wife, Beth of Charlotte, and two daughters-in-law, Joanne Wright and Marcia Wright, both of Charlotte. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard Jones of Cocoa Beach, FL and Robert Jones of Valley Forge, PA and his sister Mary Lee Straub of Havertown, PA. Don had ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Stewart Center for their love and devoted care over the last few years. Their dedication to his wellbeing and happiness could not have been greater and made all the difference in his life.



A service to honor and celebrate Don's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 24 at Trinity Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow the memorial service. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made either to Trinity Presbyterian Church (Note: Don Jones Memorial), 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 or the Georgia Tech Foundation (Note: Donald H. Jones Scholarship Endowment Fund), 760 Spring Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





